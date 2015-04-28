Berry has beaten the likes of J-Lo, Christina Hendricks and Ashley Roberts to number 73 in the annual list, which is voted for by members of the public.

The TV personality, who has written more than 70 cookbooks since 1970, is also officially sexier than Emma Stone, Nicki Minaj, Cara Delevingne, Demi Lovato, Jourdan Dunn, Gemma Merna, Daisy Lowe, Emily Blunt, Lea Michelle and Jessie J.

The Queen of Cakes came in just five points lower than X Factor judge Cheryl Fernandez-Versini and one point below Angelina Jolie. Impressive for a grandmother born in 1935.

"Every year there is at least one shock, but this is probably one of the biggest we’ve ever had," an FHM source told Heat magazine. “She’s a very confident and charismatic woman, so she might appeal to a certain demographic.”

Michelle Keegan was crowned this year's Sexiest Woman, with Jennifer Lawrence, Caroline Flack, Lucy Meckleburgh, Margot Robbie, Emilia Clarke and Kelly Brook also making the top ten, as over a million votes were cast.

Mel and Sue are going to have so much fun with this...

The full list is in this week's FHM magazine