"What a privilege and honour it has been to be part of 7 years of magic in a tent - The Great British Bake Off. The Bake Off family - Paul, Mel and Sue have given me so much joy and laughter," she said.

"My decision to stay with the BBC is out of loyalty to them, as they have nurtured me, and the show, that was a unique and brilliant format from day one. I am just sad for the audience who may not be ready for change, I hope they understand my decision.

"I wish the programme, crew and future bakers every possible success and I am so very sad not to be a part of it.

More like this

She added: "Farewell to soggy bottoms."

Director of BBC content Charlotte Moore, who has worked on Bake Off throughout its run, added: “Mary is an extraordinary woman, loved and adored by the British public, and the BBC is her natural home.

“I’ve been very lucky to have had the pleasure of working with Mary over the last seven years and I’m so pleased that relationship will continue.

“She is an inspiration to generations, a real icon and I can’t wait to cook up more unmissable shows with her in the future.”

Berry's exit follows that of Bake Off hosts Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc who revealed their decision to depart the show a day after Channel 4 announced its acquisition. In their statement, the presenters said, "We're not going with the dough. We wish all the future bakers every success."

Advertisement

81-year-old Berry has been a judge on Bake Off since its inception in 2010, judging seven rounds of bakers alongside Paul Hollywood, who has just announced he is moving to Channel 4 to continue with the show in a three-year deal.