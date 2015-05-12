"I'm sorry. That was so under the radar. There was no basket of muffins. Nothing!" Norton told RadioTimes.com on the Bafta red carpet this weekend. "We just found out. We were like, 'What?! How did that happen?' We are really thrilled about that."

The recognition from across the Atlantic isn't tempting Norton to follow in Corden's footsteps and head for Hollywood though.

"I did that about 10 years ago," said Norton. "We went over and we did a Comedy Central thing – and we weren't a good fit so I'd imagine we're still not a good fit."

"I'm so lucky to have a career anywhere so I should really enjoy the career I have rather than pine for something I don't," he added.

Norton went on to talk about the upcoming Eurovision Song Contest – "It's in Vienna. They wash there so that's good. It should be a good night" – before musing on the quality of British programme-making.

"You sort of forget how good telly is until you sit here [at Bafta] and watch all the clips. You're like, 'Wow. We are very lucky. We live in a great country that makes really good programmes."

The Graham Norton Show continues on Fridays at 10:35pm on BBC1