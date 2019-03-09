The classic game show finished its run on ITV last night following 10 episodes - one of which featured the first million pound question of the new era - but Clarkson assured viewers at the end of the episode that it would be back for another helping before the year is out. "We'll be back later in the year," he said.

The show's official Twitter account later confirmed the news: "That's it for Who Wants To Be A Millionaire! Congrats to all of our winners this week!"

"We'll be back later in the year, but until then... good night."

The series returned last year for a series of 20th anniversary specials, which were so successful that ITV decided to commission it for a further ten, which kicked off on New Year's Day.

It was a particularly enthralling series, in which one contestant was unlucky not to take home the big prize.

On Monday's episode, 36-year-old English teacher John Robinson decided to stick with his 500k winnings when host Jeremy Clarkson asked, “Which of these UK Prime Ministers never served as Foreign Secretary? A: Winston Churchill. B: Alec Douglas-Home. C: Anthony Eden. D: Harold Macmillan.”

The answer was Churchill, but he wasn't sure about it, so he made the right call...

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire will return later in 2019