“Well, I can hardly believe it,” Clarkson is seen to be saying in a sneak preview of the show. "I didn’t actually believe I’d say it but I’m going to...This is your question for a million pounds.”

If the contestant gets the question correct, they’ll join the five previous winners of the show, the last being Ingram Wilcox in 2006, back when Chris Tarrant fronted the format.

Advertisement

Can Clarkson add another to the list? As long as they keep away from the Ask the Host lifeline, they’ve got a fighting chance.

Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? is on 9pm Mondays, ITV