Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? contestant reaches final round for first time in 12 years
Jeremy Clarkson will give one contestant the chance to win the ITV show's top prize – a million pounds
A contestant will have the chance to win the top prize on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? for the first time in 12 years.
The lucky player will make it all the way to the show’s final question and have the chance to take away – would you believe it – one million pounds if they provide the correct answer to host Jeremy Clarkson.
“Well, I can hardly believe it,” Clarkson is seen to be saying in a sneak preview of the show. "I didn’t actually believe I’d say it but I’m going to...This is your question for a million pounds.”
If the contestant gets the question correct, they’ll join the five previous winners of the show, the last being Ingram Wilcox in 2006, back when Chris Tarrant fronted the format.
Can Clarkson add another to the list? As long as they keep away from the Ask the Host lifeline, they’ve got a fighting chance.
Who Wants to Be A Millionaire? is on 9pm Mondays, ITV