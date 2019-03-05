Should he have picked Winston Churchill, Robinson would be the show’s sixth winner of the top prize, and the first millionaire since the show was relaunched last year.

However, the 36-year-old English teacher was more than happy with his substantial £500,000 win, planning to buy a house and propose to his girlfriend Chloe, 28.

“I’ve no longer got the excuse that I can’t afford a ring!” he joked to The Mirror.

More like this

“I was shaking my head and laughing. It’s like Monopoly money. I thought someone would come through and say, ‘Right, that’s the end of the practice, now for the real thing’.

He also insisted he wanted to keep teaching, adding, “I’m not going to leave the kids in the lurch when they’ve got exams coming up.”

Speaking to a clearly emotional Robinson after he powered through to the final question, Clarkson said, “That was incredible. You’re going home with half a million pounds.

“There’s a lot you can do with that and it really can set you up, which is tremendous."

The million pound question has not been asked since 2006, when quiz enthusiast Ingram Wilcox was asked, “Which boxer was famous for striking the gong in the introduction to J Arthur Rank films?”, answering (correctly) Bombardier Billy Wells.

Advertisement

Who Wants to be a Millionaire? continues all week at 9pm on ITV