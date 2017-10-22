As usual, Saturday’s episode was brilliantly entertaining TV and we’d love to see every single contestant get another shot to prove their worth – but that’s sadly NOT the format the BBC chose to go with, so we asked RadioTimes.com readers who they thought deserved to get the twinkle-toed boot on tonight’s results show. And it’s fair to say the results are fairly definitive.

At the top of people’s elimination preferences with 37% of the vote is Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer, whose Charleston to Gene Kelly’s Fit as a Fiddle failed to impress the judges and scored just 16 points last night.

Closely following him is comedian and entertainer Brian Conley, with 28% of voters believing his Tom Jones-style jive (which also scored 16 points) isn’t enough to save him from elimination this week.

More like this

After them, it’s TV host Ruth Langsford in the firing line with around 18% of voters believing she should soft-shoe-shuffle her way off the stage after her Strictly Ballroom-inspired Samba.

You can see the rest of the poll results above, but we’ll have to wait until around 8pm tonight to find out if our readers have predicted the future – or whether they’re all dancing to the wrong tune entirely.

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing: The results begins on BBC1 tonight (Sunday 22nd October) at 7.15pm