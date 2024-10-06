Toyah and dancing pro Neil Jones faced the dance-off against Paul Merson and Karen Hauer, with both couples performing their routines again.

Toyah and Neil performed their Samba to Poor Unfortunate Souls while Paul and Karen performed their Cha Cha to The Magnificent Seven.

After performing once more, it was time for the judges to give their verdict. All three judges opted to save Paul and Karen, with head judge Shirley Ballas agreeing and saying she would have also saved Paul and Karen.

When asked by Tess Daly about their time on the show, Toyah said: "It's been the best two months of my life, it has been fantastic. I have enjoyed every second. And you [Neil] have been phenomenal, thank you so much."

Toayh Willcox, Neil Jones, Karen Hauer and Paul Merson. BBC/Guy Levy

Neil added: "She has made me laugh so much, I have never seen someone work so hard - I'm the one asking for breaks every now and then! She just kept going, she wanted to learn so much.

"If you saw her in the hallway she's been practicing. Everyone's been telling me have you seen Toyah practicing, she's brilliant and she's what Strictly is all about, and I've loved every moment."

During the live show, Toyah and Neil found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard yet again with 15 points.

Despite this, her performance received rapturous applause from the audience during the live shows, but the judges weren't wholly convinced and it even led to a clash in the audience!

As judge Craig Revel Horwood gave his comments to Toyah, admitting the routine felt as though it was "all a bit stuck in the mud", Toyah's husband Robert Fripp made his feelings known.

Toyah Willcox and Neil Jones. BBC/Guy Levy

When Horwood continued his comments, they were drowned out by someone booing before the camera panned to Fripp standing up, shouting "boo" to the judge.

Horwood told him to "sit down young man" and to "control" himself, before host Tess Daly revealed it was Willcox's husband and they all shared a laugh.

Strictly Come Dancing returns for another dazzling week next Saturday, following by yet another results show which will see another celebrity bite the dust from the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 12th October at 6:20pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

