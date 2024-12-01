However, it came down to yet another dance-off and this time, it was between Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe and Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec.

Both couples performed their routines once more and it was time for the judges to deliver their verdicts. With three votes to save Tasha and Aljaž, Montell and Johannes became the tenth couple to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

During the show, Montell and Johannes performed a heartbreaking Rumba to I'm Here from The Color Purple, Montell was evidently emotional has she reflected on being in the dance-off during the last three shows.

When asked by host Tess Daly about her professional dance partner Johannes, Montell said: "He [Johannes] has been amazing. Strictly has touched me in ways I never knew possible. I'm an Olympian and a Gladiator, but I have honestly struggled with confidence my whole life and being on the show, with the beautiful crew, the judges, the cast has just been such an honour."

Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe. BBC/Guy Levy

Meanwhile, Johannes said: "'I am so proud of you [Montell], because you are a non-dancer. But the one thing that you have done every single week is turn out beautiful dancing. So I want to say to you, thank you for respecting our art form of Ballroom and Latin. The way you handled it was like a true pro. You're my winner."

Montell went on to say that she had found "a friend and a brother" in Johannes, and hopes that he will be in her life "forever".

The remaining five couples will take to the dance floor next week in Strictly's semi-final. This time round, the couples will each perform two dances and soon, the 2024 finalists will be revealed!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 7th December at 6:30pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

