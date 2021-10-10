Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Second celebrity voted out revealed

The BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing had an absolutely jaw-dropping Movie Week this year, which saw mesmerising performances from the likes of Rose Ayling-Ellis, John Whaite and Rhys Stephenson – but still, someone sadly had to leave the competition.

The dreaded dance-off was revealed on tonight’s results show, with soap star Katie McGlynn finding herself in the bottom two for the second time along with Loose Women panellist Judi Love.

They were tasked with performing their dances one last time so that the judges may decide who should stay in the contest for another week, with the decision ultimately splitting the panel.

Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse chose to save Love after she repeated her Charleston to When You’re Good to Mama from the musical Chicago, while Anton Du Beke felt McGlynn was more deserving of a second chance having been impressed by her American Smooth to Cruella De Vil.

That meant the deciding vote went to Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas, who gave her support to Love but admitted that it was a close call, with both couples giving everything they had to the dance.

“This is always a tough part of the job,” she began. “Both couples gave it their very very best, I didn’t see any mistakes from either one, both beautiful performances. I am going to go with the one that I felt had more edge and more rhythm to me, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano.”

Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly was on hand to comfort the eliminated contestants and asked them about their incredible time participating in the competition.

“I have absolutely loved my time, I am so happy I got to be Cruella, and dance with this amazing guy, I have loved every second of it.” said McGlynn.

Turning to her professional dance partner Gorka Marquez, she continued: “Thank you for being an amazing partner, we have laughed so much, and I get to walk away with an amazing friend. Thanks so much for teaching me in your funny ways, we have had so much fun.”

Marquez added: “I have loved it, the love that she has for the show. I think talking for myself, and all the pros, when we come to the show, it isn’t just about someone who can dance, it is someone who wants to learn, who wants to improve, and makes us love what we do, and makes our job enjoyable and easy.

“That’s what I had with Katie and I will never forget this experience, it’s been incredible.”

McGlynn is the second celebrity to be eliminated from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, following actor and comedian Nina Wadia who left the competition last week.

