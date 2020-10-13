And for one of the Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants it just wasn't their best work.

Here's who left in Week Four.

Who left The Great British Bake Off in week 4?

Chocolate week got off to a tough start, with most of the contestants messing up their brownie tray bake.

For the Signature Challenge, they were asked to make the classic tray bake cut into 18 identical pieces.

Sura only presented one large brownie because one of her trays fell in the oven. And the one she served up didn't go down well either. Although Prue quite liked the citrus flavours from the ruby chocolate she'd used, Paul didn't agree.

Despite winning Star Baker the week before, Marc didn't mange to impress with his brownies, which were dry and messy.

He wasn't the worse, though. That was probably Lottie, who got freezer juice on top of her brownies - a sentence we never thought we'd write.

"They look as though they've been dropped," said Paul, before joking: "Have you got a straw."

Things didn't get much easier during the Technical Challenge when the contestants were asked to make babka - a sweet braided Jewish bread or cake.

Great British Bake Off 2020 contestant Sura Channel 4

While Sura's babka was too heavy, Dave's just wasn't attractive, with Prue simply describing it as "odd".

Lottie came last in the challenge, with Dave in eighth place and Sura in seventh.

"That was two challenges pretty much failed," Sura said to camera.

It was all riding on the Showstopper, and although she couldn't quite get the taste right, Lottie's white chocolate cake - which she made in honour of her grandparent's 65th anniversary - looked fantastic.

Sura on other hand struggled to get her cakes right, saying white chocolate was "temperamental" and the worst chocolate to work with.

Marc tried to give her some reassurance on her bake, but in the end it just wasn't enough and the judges decided she'd be leaving.

Sura knocking over Dave's cakes in week one will forever be ingrained in our memory... We'll miss you, Sura!

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesday night's on Channel 4 at 8. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.