Who is Manel Navarro?

21-year-old Manel won Spain’s Catalunya Teen Star competition in 2014 before going on to release music in his homeland. He says his music is strongly influenced by everyone from Bob Dylan to Ed Sheeran and claims to never go anywhere without his guitar.

Manel qualified for the Eurovision after a tight Spanish National Final. Manel topped the jury vote while singer Mirela’s track Contigo took top honours in the public vote, leaving them neck and neck in the final rankings. The judges then voted to send Navarro to Ukraine.

What’s Spain’s Eurovision 2017 song?

Spain’s Eurovision track is called Do It For Your Lover and Manel wrote it himself, alongside Antonio Rayo aka “Rayito”. His collaborator has worked with the likes of Luciano Pavarotti, Plácido Domingo, Julio Iglesias, Paulina Rubio, Ricky Martin and Rihanna.

