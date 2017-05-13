Who is Jacques Houdek?

Jacques Houdek is one of Croatia’s biggest pop stars who serves as a mentor on the country’s version of The Voice. He has released 13 albums to date in his homeland, where he’s rather well liked thank to his charity work. He actually popped up on X Factor in the UK in 2011 too.

He was dubbed The Croatian Sensation but failed to make it past the final 100 because he couldn’t get the correct permit.

What’s Croatia's Eurovision song called?

Houdek’s song is called My Friend and it’s quite the Eurovision treat. He co-wrote the track himself, alongside Tony Malm and Siniša Reljić.

