Scarlett Moffatt

Age: 26

Famous For: Winning over the nation with her straight-talking take on TV in Gogglebox, and, like last week's competitor Vicky Pattison, winning I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Bio: Scarlett first appeared on Gogglebox in 2014 and soon became a firm favourite with killer lines such as "Down south all they do is walk past each other and moan about the tube" and "How would you add evaporated milk? It's not there!"

After her triumph on I'm a Celebrity, she became a host on Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway where she once again charmed the public with her up-for-anything enthusiasm. Less successful, however, was her stint on new Channel 4 show Host the Week which was pulled after only one episode due to low ratings. Hopefully she'll have more success in the dome...

Steve Jones

Age: 40

Famous For: Saying '"coming up next, more Friends" on Channel 4's 'hangover TV' weekend show T4

Bio: Jones started out as a model for Esquire magazine and has since established himself as a firm presenting favourite, fronting everything from T4 to Sex Box, as well as acting in teen films Chalet Girl and Angus, Thongs and Full-Frontal Snogging. Whilst he was axed from his position as host of The X Factor US, he recently landed lead anchor for Channel 4's Formula 1 coverage.

David Coulthard

Age: 46

Famous For: All things Formula 1 – both racing and presenting

Bio: After an impressive 13 wins in Formula 1, David stepped out of the driving seat and in front of the camera as a presenter for first BBC and now Channel 4, where he joins his fellow competitor Steve Jones in the racing coverage. He also writes a regular column for The Daily Telegraph, and won a Royal Television Society Award in 2016 for Best Sports Presenter.

Jodie Kidd

Age: 38

Famous For: Cutting a fine figure both on the catwalk as a successful model and on the racetrack as a talented Maserati racing driver

Bio: Kidd started modelling when she was 15 and went on to work for big names such as Chanel and Yves St Laurent. As well as pursuing racing driving, Kidd is a seasoned celebrity reality show contestant having appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, Strictly Come Dancing and The Jump.

Joey Essex

Age: 26

Famous For: Having a 'bare reem' time on the streets of Essex

Bio: Joey has impressed with his fake tan and flashing white teeth on The Only Way is Essex since 2011, where he became well known for his nice-but-dim schtick and his naive take on the world. It would be easier to list the reality shows he hasn't starred in: highlights include winning The Jump, looking for love on Celeb's Go Dating, and heading back to the GCSE exam hall for Educating Joey Essex. He's produced his own fragrance, a hair product range, and later this year he's launching his own clothing line.

