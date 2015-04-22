Cox, who (as if I need to tell you) played Monica during the sitcom's 10-year run, proved she still has what it takes when it comes to Friends trivia, well, until she failed to get one screamingly-obvious question right.

The 50-year-old star named the Friends' coffee shop, Joey's chat-up line, Pheobe's most famous song and the title of the theme tune with ease. She did seem a little convinced that Ugly Naked Guy was called Ugly Tom, but we'll let her off.

However, the one thing we can't forgive her for? Forgetting this. When asked what Ross said when trying to lift a sofa up some stairs, she replied: "Too tight. Scooch, or something?"

When of course the correct answer is, in the words of Ross: "PIVOT. PIVOT. PIVOOOOT."

http://widgets.ellentube.com/videos/0_538o86tc/

Think you remember Friends better than Courteney Cox herself? Thankfully, the Friends category of questions is available to download for us mortals too.

Go forth and play, Friends fans. (And let us know if you do a better job than Cox).