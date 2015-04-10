We're not sure what inspired him to put on his apron 16 years (yep – we are old now) after the episode first aired – Ross conclusively confirmed that Rachel's recipe mishap didn't make a tasty culinary creation back in 1999 – but this tweet makes it sound like his plans have long been in motion:

We have to admit the finished pudding doesn't look all that bad...

Until you cut into it, that is.

More like this

The verdict? According to @JPKillham, the trifle doesn't actually taste like feet, but he's not a huge fan: "it's f***ing horrible".

There's "enough nice trifle stuff that we keeping eating more of it" he adds, saying: "I thought I'd be able to compartmentalise the clashing flavours, but I cannot."

Surprisingly there's still some left. If you're keen for a taste, we're sure he would happily let you take a portion or two off his hands...

Advertisement

Remember Rachel's original?