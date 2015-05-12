Where to watch the Bafta TV shows you've missed
Did you miss The Missing? Is Happy Valley that show you keep meaning to watch? Is Sherlock still on your must-see list? Here's where to find this year's Bafta-nominated series on-demand
This year's Bafta TV awards are done and dusted, with plenty of famous faces happily clutching their trophies. But are many of these top series sitting on your must-watch list? Are you still in the dark about what really happened in The Missing? Unsure what the fuss is about when it comes to The Good Wife?
It's time to play catch up. Here's our pick of the top telly from this years nominees and winners and where to find them online (prices shown are for SD versions).
Sherlock
Delve into the mind palace of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson (Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman) in the contemporary twist on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic:
Netflix: available to all subscribers (subscriptions start at £5.99/month)
Amazon Prime Instant Video: stream series 1 and 2 at no extra cost. Add series three for £6.99 or pay £2.99 per episode on Amazon Instant Video
More like this
Blinkbox: buy series 1-3 from £4.99 - £6.99
iTunes: series 1-3 deluxe edition is available for £24.99 or each series individually from £6.99-£7.99
Sky on Demand: series 1 and 2 are available via Sky Box Sets
PLUS: until Monday 18th May at 4am a taster is also available again on BBC iPlayer (s3 ep1)
The Missing
Follow James Nesbitt as Tony, a man consumed by grief following the disappearance of his son eight years ago:
Amazon Instant Video: buy the series for £12.99 or episodes at £1.89 each
iTunes: £14.99 for series 1 or £1.89 per episode
Blinkbox: £14.99 for the full series or £1.89 per episode
Line of Duty
Amazon Instant Video: £8.99 for series 1 and £9.99 for series 2 or £1.89 per episode
Blinkbox: £8.99 (S1) and £9.99 (S2) or buy episodes at £1.89 each
Happy Valley
The police drama that's got everyone talking, see exactly what Sarah Lancashire has been getting up to as she goes head-to-head with the man who destroyed her family:
Amazon Instant Video: £9.49 for the full series or £1.89 per episode
Blinkbox: £9.99 for the full series or £1.89 per episode
iTunes: £9.99 for the full series or £1.89 per episode
PLUS: until Saturday 16th May at 10:35pm get a taster on BBC iPlayer (episode 4)
Cilla
See Sheridan Smith transform into Liverpool's famous warbling redhead to tell the story of her rise to fame:
Sky on Demand: available via Sky Go
Blinkbox: £6.99 for the three-part series or £1.89 per episode
Utopia
The Channel 4 drama may have been axed, but you can still find out what happens when a group find themselves in possession of a manuscript for a legendary graphic novel:
Netflix: series 1 is available to stream
The Honourable Woman
When a Palestinian businessman with close ties to Nessa (Maggie Gyllenhaal)'s family empire is killed, she finds herself in the middle of a political game of cat and mouse:
Blinkbox: £12.99 for the full series or £1.89 per episode
iTunes: £12.99 or £1.89 per episode
Amazon Instant Video: £12.99 or £1.89 per episode
PLUS: until Monday 18th at 4am, catch the first episode on BBC iPlayer
Glue
Jack Thorne’s high-octane look at badly-behaved youth in rural Britain through the unlikely prism of a murder mystery:
Channel 4 On Demand: catch up on all eight episodes free on-demand
Sky on Demand: available on Sky Box Sets
Rev
Watch as Reverend Adam Smallbone (Tom Hollander) struggles to remain relevant in his parish:
Blinkbox: series 1 is available by episode (£1.89 each), series 2 is on offer for £4.99 (usually £13.23) or buy each episode at £1.89, and series 3 is currently available for £9.99 (usually £11.34) or £1.89 per episode.
iTunes: £7.99 for series 1 and 2 or £1.89 per episode. Series 3 is £9.99 or £1.89 per episode
Amazon Instant Video: series 1 is £7.99 (or £1.89 per episode), series 2 is £4.99 or £1.89 per episode, and series 3 is £12.99 or £1.89 per episode.
Episodes
What happens when you try and remake your sitcom across the pond..? Let Stephen Mangan, Tamsin Greig and Matt Le Blanc guide you:
Netflix: series 1 and 2 are available to stream for subscribers
Amazon Instant Video: series 1 and 2 are available at £7.99, with series 3 for £15.49. Each episode can be bought at £1.89
Blinkbox: series 1 and 2 are £8.99 and it's £16.99 for series 3. Individual episodes are priced at £1.89
W1A
A satirical take on life inside the BBC starring Hugh Bonneville and Jessica Hynes:
Blinkbox: £6.99 for series 1 or buy episodes at £1.89 each
iTunes: £6.99 for the series or £1.89 per episode
Amazon Instant Video: £6.99 for the series or £1.89 per episode
PLUS: until 00:10 on 10th June catch series 2 episode 3 on BBC iPlayer
Toast of London
Channel 4 On Demand: watch series 1 and 2 for free online
Blinkbox: series 1 is £7.99 and series 2 is £8.99 (episodes are £1.89 each)
iTunes: series 1 and 2 are both priced at £10.99 or £1.89 per episode
Peaky Blinders
Cillian Murphy stars in the gangster drama set in the lawless streets of Birmingham on the cusp of the 1920s.
Blinkbox: series 1 (£7.99) and 2 (£9.99) or £1.89 per episode.
Amazon Instant Video: £9.99 for series 1 or £12.49 for series two. Episodes priced at £1.89.
The Good Wife
Follow Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) as she returns to practising law amid her political husband's scandalous affair:
Channel 4 On Demand: series 6 (current series) episodes are available for 30 days after their air date
Netflix: series 1-5 available to stream to subscribers
iTunes: series 1 and 2 are available at £14.99, series 3-5 at £19.99
House of Cards
Not yet experienced the world of Frank Underwood? Now's your chance:
Netflix: series 1-3 available to stream for subscribers
Blinkbox: series 1 available for £14.99 and series 2 for £19.99
iTunes: series 1 available for £19.99, series 2 for £24.99
Orange is the New Black
Netflix: series 1 and 2 are available to stream for subscribers
BlinkBox: series 1 is available to buy at £1.89 per episode
True Detective
Follow detectives Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson) and Rustin Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) as new information brings new insight into a 1995 Louisiana murder:
Blinkbox: series 1 is £13.99 or £1.89 per episode
iTunes: £14.99 for the series or £1.89 per episode
Amazon Instant Video: £13.99 for the series or £1.89 per episode
The Wrong Mans
Two council workers suffer a case of mistaken identity, catapulting them into a whole world of trouble:
Netflix: series 1 is available to stream for subscribers
Blinkbox: series 1 (£9.99) and 2 (£2.99) or £1.89 per episode
iTunes: £9.99 for series 1 (or £1.89 per episode) and £2.99 for the two-part second series (or £1.89 per episode)
See the Baftas this Sunday from 8:00pm on BBC1
Plus for a limited time...
Marvellous
Following the true story of Neil Baldwin, Marvellous is a part biopic, part fantasy and part musical.
Available until Monday 18th at 4am on BBC iPlayer
The Graham Norton Show
Graham chats to this year's UK Eurovision entry Electro Velvet, plus Miranda Hart, Rupert Everett and Greg Davies.
Series 17 episode 5 taster episode available until 00:15 on 19th May on BBC iPlayer
Life and Death Row
A law student fights for the lives of two of the youngest killers facing execution.
Episode 3 'Crisis Stage' available until 10:00pm Saturday 16th May on BBC iPlayer
Detectorists
A chance encounter leads to the discovery of a lifetime. Starring Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones.
Episode 1 available until 4am on Monday 18 May on BBC iPlayer
World War One remembered from the battlefield
Huw Edwards and Sophie Ranworth host live coverage of commemorations marking the centenary of World War 1.
Available until Monday 18th May at 4am on BBC iPlayer