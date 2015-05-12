Sherlock

Delve into the mind palace of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson (Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman) in the contemporary twist on Arthur Conan Doyle's classic:

Netflix: available to all subscribers (subscriptions start at £5.99/month)

Amazon Prime Instant Video: stream series 1 and 2 at no extra cost. Add series three for £6.99 or pay £2.99 per episode on Amazon Instant Video

Blinkbox: buy series 1-3 from £4.99 - £6.99

iTunes: series 1-3 deluxe edition is available for £24.99 or each series individually from £6.99-£7.99

Sky on Demand: series 1 and 2 are available via Sky Box Sets

PLUS: until Monday 18th May at 4am a taster is also available again on BBC iPlayer (s3 ep1)

The Missing

Follow James Nesbitt as Tony, a man consumed by grief following the disappearance of his son eight years ago:

Amazon Instant Video: buy the series for £12.99 or episodes at £1.89 each

iTunes: £14.99 for series 1 or £1.89 per episode

Blinkbox: £14.99 for the full series or £1.89 per episode

Line of Duty

Amazon Instant Video: £8.99 for series 1 and £9.99 for series 2 or £1.89 per episode

Blinkbox: £8.99 (S1) and £9.99 (S2) or buy episodes at £1.89 each

Happy Valley

The police drama that's got everyone talking, see exactly what Sarah Lancashire has been getting up to as she goes head-to-head with the man who destroyed her family:

Amazon Instant Video: £9.49 for the full series or £1.89 per episode

Blinkbox: £9.99 for the full series or £1.89 per episode

iTunes: £9.99 for the full series or £1.89 per episode

PLUS: until Saturday 16th May at 10:35pm get a taster on BBC iPlayer (episode 4)

Cilla

See Sheridan Smith transform into Liverpool's famous warbling redhead to tell the story of her rise to fame:

Sky on Demand: available via Sky Go

Blinkbox: £6.99 for the three-part series or £1.89 per episode

Utopia

The Channel 4 drama may have been axed, but you can still find out what happens when a group find themselves in possession of a manuscript for a legendary graphic novel:

Netflix: series 1 is available to stream

The Honourable Woman

When a Palestinian businessman with close ties to Nessa (Maggie Gyllenhaal)'s family empire is killed, she finds herself in the middle of a political game of cat and mouse:

Blinkbox: £12.99 for the full series or £1.89 per episode

iTunes: £12.99 or £1.89 per episode

Amazon Instant Video: £12.99 or £1.89 per episode

PLUS: until Monday 18th at 4am, catch the first episode on BBC iPlayer

Glue

Jack Thorne’s high-octane look at badly-behaved youth in rural Britain through the unlikely prism of a murder mystery:

Channel 4 On Demand: catch up on all eight episodes free on-demand

Sky on Demand: available on Sky Box Sets

Rev

Watch as Reverend Adam Smallbone (Tom Hollander) struggles to remain relevant in his parish:

Blinkbox: series 1 is available by episode (£1.89 each), series 2 is on offer for £4.99 (usually £13.23) or buy each episode at £1.89, and series 3 is currently available for £9.99 (usually £11.34) or £1.89 per episode.

iTunes: £7.99 for series 1 and 2 or £1.89 per episode. Series 3 is £9.99 or £1.89 per episode

Amazon Instant Video: series 1 is £7.99 (or £1.89 per episode), series 2 is £4.99 or £1.89 per episode, and series 3 is £12.99 or £1.89 per episode.

Episodes

What happens when you try and remake your sitcom across the pond..? Let Stephen Mangan, Tamsin Greig and Matt Le Blanc guide you:

Netflix: series 1 and 2 are available to stream for subscribers

Amazon Instant Video: series 1 and 2 are available at £7.99, with series 3 for £15.49. Each episode can be bought at £1.89

Blinkbox: series 1 and 2 are £8.99 and it's £16.99 for series 3. Individual episodes are priced at £1.89

W1A

A satirical take on life inside the BBC starring Hugh Bonneville and Jessica Hynes:

Blinkbox: £6.99 for series 1 or buy episodes at £1.89 each

iTunes: £6.99 for the series or £1.89 per episode

Amazon Instant Video: £6.99 for the series or £1.89 per episode

PLUS: until 00:10 on 10th June catch series 2 episode 3 on BBC iPlayer

Toast of London

Channel 4 On Demand: watch series 1 and 2 for free online

Blinkbox: series 1 is £7.99 and series 2 is £8.99 (episodes are £1.89 each)

iTunes: series 1 and 2 are both priced at £10.99 or £1.89 per episode

Peaky Blinders

Cillian Murphy stars in the gangster drama set in the lawless streets of Birmingham on the cusp of the 1920s.

Blinkbox: series 1 (£7.99) and 2 (£9.99) or £1.89 per episode.

Amazon Instant Video: £9.99 for series 1 or £12.49 for series two. Episodes priced at £1.89.

The Good Wife

Follow Alicia Florrick (Julianna Margulies) as she returns to practising law amid her political husband's scandalous affair:

Channel 4 On Demand: series 6 (current series) episodes are available for 30 days after their air date

Netflix: series 1-5 available to stream to subscribers

iTunes: series 1 and 2 are available at £14.99, series 3-5 at £19.99

House of Cards

Not yet experienced the world of Frank Underwood? Now's your chance:

Netflix: series 1-3 available to stream for subscribers

Blinkbox: series 1 available for £14.99 and series 2 for £19.99

iTunes: series 1 available for £19.99, series 2 for £24.99

Orange is the New Black

Netflix: series 1 and 2 are available to stream for subscribers

BlinkBox: series 1 is available to buy at £1.89 per episode

True Detective

Follow detectives Martin Hart (Woody Harrelson) and Rustin Cohle (Matthew McConaughey) as new information brings new insight into a 1995 Louisiana murder:

Blinkbox: series 1 is £13.99 or £1.89 per episode

iTunes: £14.99 for the series or £1.89 per episode

Amazon Instant Video: £13.99 for the series or £1.89 per episode

The Wrong Mans

Two council workers suffer a case of mistaken identity, catapulting them into a whole world of trouble:

Netflix: series 1 is available to stream for subscribers

Blinkbox: series 1 (£9.99) and 2 (£2.99) or £1.89 per episode

iTunes: £9.99 for series 1 (or £1.89 per episode) and £2.99 for the two-part second series (or £1.89 per episode)

Marvellous

Marvellous

Following the true story of Neil Baldwin, Marvellous is a part biopic, part fantasy and part musical.

Available until Monday 18th at 4am on BBC iPlayer

The Graham Norton Show

Graham chats to this year's UK Eurovision entry Electro Velvet, plus Miranda Hart, Rupert Everett and Greg Davies.

Series 17 episode 5 taster episode available until 00:15 on 19th May on BBC iPlayer

Life and Death Row

A law student fights for the lives of two of the youngest killers facing execution.

Episode 3 'Crisis Stage' available until 10:00pm Saturday 16th May on BBC iPlayer

Detectorists

A chance encounter leads to the discovery of a lifetime. Starring Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones.

Episode 1 available until 4am on Monday 18 May on BBC iPlayer

World War One remembered from the battlefield

Huw Edwards and Sophie Ranworth host live coverage of commemorations marking the centenary of World War 1.

Available until Monday 18th May at 4am on BBC iPlayer