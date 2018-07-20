What time is Japandemonium on TV in the UK?

The eight-part show airs Saturdays at 6.30pm, on ITV1

What is the show about?

The series will look through clips of the weird, wonderful and sometimes outrageous world of Japanese game shows, promising to educate us all in absolutely nothing at all.

Electric shocks, a lift of eels and finding out just where some of the contestants stick pipe-cleaners will be amongst many of the absurdities that have found their way on Japanese game shows. What's not to like?

How many episodes will there be?

The series will run for eight episodes, airing weekly.

