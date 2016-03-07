Watch Bradley Walsh and Shaun Wallace's hysterical laughing fit on The Chase
"I've completely lost the plot," admits The Chase host Walsh as he and the Chaser struggle to compose themselves
Daytime quiz show The Chase is as much about the questions as it is about host Bradley Walsh's laughing fits.
Remember when he had to try and say Fanny Chmelar? That'll go down in quiz show history.
Walsh has admitted that the question writers now purposely try and make him laugh. But he didn't need their help this time – it was Chaser Shaun Wallace setting him off.
Wallace was attempting to give a cutting remark to a contestant, but as he continually fluffed the line, he and Walsh got more and more hysterical.
"I’ve completely lost the plot," Walsh admitted. "I’ve got to go for a pint after this!"
More like this
The bemused contestant asked if the two wanted a little time on their own, before Wallace attempted to blame Walsh for making him corpse.
"Don’t grass me up," Walsh scoffed adding: "Remind me never to rob a bank with you!"
See The Chase stars challenge their Pointless rivals after National Television Award win