Walsh has admitted that the question writers now purposely try and make him laugh. But he didn't need their help this time – it was Chaser Shaun Wallace setting him off.

Wallace was attempting to give a cutting remark to a contestant, but as he continually fluffed the line, he and Walsh got more and more hysterical.

"I’ve completely lost the plot," Walsh admitted. "I’ve got to go for a pint after this!"

The bemused contestant asked if the two wanted a little time on their own, before Wallace attempted to blame Walsh for making him corpse.

"Don’t grass me up," Walsh scoffed adding: "Remind me never to rob a bank with you!"

