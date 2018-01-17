The one-off programme was presented by Ben Fogle and Sara Cox, and featured appearances from Geri Halliwell, Holly Willoughby, Philip Schofield and Prince Harry(!) as well as some heartbreaking tales about individual dogs, such as that of Walnut the Whippet.

A few Twitter users were rather intrigued by the bare-bones premise:

But there were many detractors who felt that a 2 and a half hour programme about dogs on prime time TV was a bit much:

And others were particularly confused by Prince Harry's decision to appear on the show:

However, for all the sniffing, the show still appeared to have the desired effect, producing a strong emotional reaction from many of the viewers who managed to make it through the entire broadcast.

Oh, and the dogs were into it, too.