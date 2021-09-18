The Radio Times logo
  Strictly's Ugo Monye reveals the one pre-match tradition he'll stick to before every show

Strictly’s Ugo Monye reveals the one pre-match tradition he’ll stick to before every show

The rugby star explained the pre-show ritual he'll be keeping from matches ahead of his Strictly debut.

A brand new series of Strictly Come Dancing is here, with a fresh batch of Strictly Come Dancing contestants ready to give their all in the dance floor this year.

Of course, they’ll be paired with the Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers in as yet undisclosed couples. Former rugby star Ugo Monye is one of the famous faces set to compete for the top spot – and it looks like he’ll be implementing some pre-match rituals before the galas to ensure he has every chance of lifting that coveted glitter ball.

“I loved listening to music [before matches], that always gets me in the mood,” he told RadioTimes.com and other press. “I might have to turn down some of the music I listen to because that was all about combat, while this is all about finesse, grace and poise.”
And there’s another ritual he’ll be carrying over to, to get a bit of “supernatural support.”
He added: “But I also rang my mom and said a prayer on the phone before every single rugby match, wherever I played in the world, and that won’t be stopping.
“I’ll need her support, I’ll need that supernatural support as well for when I do this. So yeah, I’ll be ringing my mum before every show.”

Ahead of Ugo’s Strictly debut, the BBC recently released official photos of the glitzy and glamorous cast and crew, giving us a first look at the new pros joining the line-up, Kai Widdrington, Cameron Lombard, Jowita Przystal, and Nikita Kuzmin.

Strictly Come Dancing starts on BBC One on Saturday, 18th September. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news. 

