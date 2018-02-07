SuRie - whose real name is Susanna Marie - had scarcely had time to belt out a few notes before viewers began comparing her to Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox.

The singer - who has previously represented Belgium as a backing singer at the Eurovision Song Contest - was a firm favourite in the room at the Brighton Dome, where the UK selection process took place.

Six acts performed during the 90-minute live show, before a panel of music industry experts and the public decided who would fly the flag at the grand final in Portugal in May.

There were loud cheers when hosts Mel Giedroyc and Mans Zelmerlow announced that SuRi had claimed victory over singers Jaz Ellington, Asanda, Raya, Liam Tamne and girl band Goldstone, and the celebrations continued online.

Here's hoping SuRie's Eurovision performance gives us all sweet dreams, and that the competition doesn't prove to be a thorn in her side.

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal on May 12th