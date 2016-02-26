Ken Bruce announced the six shortlisted acts throughout the morning on BBC Radio 2.

On Friday 26th February, BBC4 will broadcast a live decision show, Eurovision: You Decide, where the public will be asked to vote for their favourite out of the six final acts. If you want to be there in person, tickets for the show are still available here.

Find out more about all the UK acts in the running for Eurovision 2016 right here.

SONG 1 - You Are Not Alone : Joe and Jake

You might recognise Joe and Jake from The Voice UK, as they both competed in the competition last year. Jake Shakeshaft was on Team will.i.am and departed during the Knockouts, while Joe Woolford made it all the way to the semi-finals on Team Rita.

The pair officially announced their decision to join forces on February 6th, but they've been busy collaborating on cover songs ever since.

You Are Not Alone was penned by Justin J Benson, Schwartz and S.Kanes.

SONG 2 - Shine A Little Light : Bianca

This tune comes courtesy of Ash Howes, Cass Lowe, former X Factor winner Leona Lewis and Richard Stannard.

Bianca Claxton is a 25 year old singer from Nottingham who has previously had chart success with girl group Parade. A classically trained soprano and cellist, Bianca supported the likes of Shakira and The Black Eyed Peas on tour in the UK. She is a massive fan of Eurovision and it’s been her dream to represent the UK.

Song 3 - When You Go : Dulcima and Tom

Dulcima Showan aged 23 met songwriter Tomas Twyman aged 27 when they were both busking together on the streets of Canterbury. Dulcima is a classical violinist who loves to play folk. They will both be performing the original song penned by Tom.

Song 4 - A Better Man : Matthew James

Written by Andrew Fromm, Helienne Lindvall and Peter Kvint, A Better Man is sung by Matthew James, who has previously had a brush with fame as part of nineties boyband Bad Boys Inc. Matthew, now 44, lives in South London and has continued singing for the last 15 years with the band Madhen.

Song 5: Until Tomorrow - Darline

Darline are a country pop duo - Abby Inez, 20 from Worcester and Càra Beth Beard, 18 from Hertfordshire. Both girls play guitar and have supported The Shires on their UK tour, performing two thousands of people every night. They cite Lady Antebellum, Carrie Underwood and Taylor Swift amongst their inspiration.

Song 6 - Miracle : Karl William Lund

Singer songwriter Karl, aged 29, is originally from Liverpool and began writing the song Miracle whilst working in Greece as part of a Beatles tribute act. He is self-taught at playing the guitar and his musical inspirations are Tori Amos, Prince, Kate Bush and Rufus Wainwright.

When is Eurovision 2016 on TV?

Eurovision: You Decide airs on BBC4 on Friday 26th February at 7.30pm.

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals will air on BBC4 on Tuesday 10th May and Thursday 12th May.

The Eurovision Song Contest will air on BBC1 on Saturday 14th May.