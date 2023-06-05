In her statement, reacting to Schofield's sudden exit from the show and the news that he had previously had an affair with a younger colleague , Willoughby said: "I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken, troubled, let down, worried for the well-being of people on all sides of what's been going on, and full of questions.

Viewers have been sharing their reactions to Holly Willoughby's return to This Morning, during which she made a statement about former co-presenter Phillip Schofield .

"You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt that they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved.

"That is a lot to process. And it's equally hard to see the toll that it's taken on their own mental health. I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and well-being for everyone. I hope that as we start this new chapter and get back to a place of warmth and magic that the show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other."

The reactions of social media proved mixed, with one viewer saying on Twitter: "Tbh I feel so sorry for Holly and I think her statement was short and to the point; good on her I say."

Another viewer said: "Well done Holly for speaking to us all this morning. It took a lot for you to say what you did say. Good to see you back once again where you belong."

Meanwhile, another added: "Well done Holly, you introduced the show well with Josie beside you.xx"

However, another said they were "expecting a lot more [than] that" and one more added: "Love Josie but missing Alison and Dermot. Time for Holly to move on, the dynamics aren't right."

One viewer added: "Horrible message. I'm done. Switched over & won't be watching."

Willoughby isn't the first presenter to address Schofield's departure on air - last week, Alison Hammond broke down in tears while talking about the situation, saying: "I'm just finding this really painful. Because obviously, you know, I loved Phillip Schofield and it's weird because I still love Phillip Schofield. However, what he's done is wrong. He's admitted it. He's said sorry.

"As a family, we're all really struggling to process everything. I never know what to say."

She later added: "I don't want to say anything bad because I'm in conflict."

