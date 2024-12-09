The Wheel finale won't air this weekend as BBC makes way for Michael McIntyre celebration
The broadcaster will be celebrating 25 years of McIntyre's stand-up comedy.
While there is still one episode left to air in the current season of The Wheel, it will in fact not be airing this Saturday as usual.
Instead, another Michael McIntyre show will air in its place, at 8:35pm after Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday 14th December, to celebrate 25 years of the comedian's comedy - Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special.
The official description for the one-off special says: "Michael McIntyre celebrates 25 years of stand-up comedy with a special recording of Macnificent, his latest worldwide sold-out show.
"Filmed at the iconic London Palladium and filled with Michael’s hilarious observations of everyday life, this is a comedy night to remember as he marks a very special milestone."
In spite of this, fans of The Wheel don't need to worry, as they won't have to wait too long until the season 5 finale airs.
That episode will air one week later, on Saturday 21st December at 8:25pm.
The final episode of The Wheel season 5 will feature celebrity guests Rob Beckett, Katherine Ryan, Chris McCausland, Alex Jones, Nihal Arthanayake, Steve Backshall, and on the Double Chair, Torvill and Dean.
This is the first season of the show not to include a festive special in its run, with the BBC's Christmas Day schedule filled with other shows, specials and films such as Gavin & Stacey and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.
In spite of this, Michael McIntyre fans will get to see the comedian back on BBC One next year for another season of his Big Show, which has been on air since a one-off Christmas special aired in 2015.
Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special will air on Saturday 14th December at 8:35pm. The Wheel will continue on Saturday 21st December at 8:25pm.
