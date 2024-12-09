The official description for the one-off special says: "Michael McIntyre celebrates 25 years of stand-up comedy with a special recording of Macnificent, his latest worldwide sold-out show.

"Filmed at the iconic London Palladium and filled with Michael’s hilarious observations of everyday life, this is a comedy night to remember as he marks a very special milestone."

In spite of this, fans of The Wheel don't need to worry, as they won't have to wait too long until the season 5 finale airs.

That episode will air one week later, on Saturday 21st December at 8:25pm.

Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special. BBC/Hungry McBear/Gary Moyes

The final episode of The Wheel season 5 will feature celebrity guests Rob Beckett, Katherine Ryan, Chris McCausland, Alex Jones, Nihal Arthanayake, Steve Backshall, and on the Double Chair, Torvill and Dean.

This is the first season of the show not to include a festive special in its run, with the BBC's Christmas Day schedule filled with other shows, specials and films such as Gavin & Stacey and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

In spite of this, Michael McIntyre fans will get to see the comedian back on BBC One next year for another season of his Big Show, which has been on air since a one-off Christmas special aired in 2015.

Michael McIntyre's 25th Year Stand-Up Special will air on Saturday 14th December at 8:35pm. The Wheel will continue on Saturday 21st December at 8:25pm.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.