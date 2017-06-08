“The prize is a Disneyland Trip and a £30,000 scholarship. The prize is not a record contract,” he said. “So because of that there’s more chance that someone is going to develop without the scrutiny and cynicism. They can have all the room in the world to do it their own way."

He also praised the children for their "pure" and "innocent" love of music, which he believes makes the show far better than the adult version he's been judging for the past few years.

"There’s no agenda, they just want to sing. They’re not trying to get back to a career they once had. They’re not trying to get more followers on Instagram or Twitter or Snapchat or Facebook. They just love music," he explained.

Fellow coach Pixie Lott praised the contestants for their passion and highlighted the fact that the winning child could spend the £30,000 bursary on whatever aspect of their musical education they desired, from recording studio time to musical instrument lessons or maybe even musical theatre school.

“I think it’s an amazing start for a 7 to 14-year-old” she continued, adding that appearing on the show would put the budding stars “in front of more eyes.”

And third coach Danny Jones is already eager to give them any help he can to further their career.

I’d love to work with them in the future,” he said. “If they wanted me to that is.”

The Voice Kids airs on ITV on Saturday 10 June at 7.45pm