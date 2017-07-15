What time is The Voice Kids on TV?
Everything you need to know about ITV's new singing contest spin-off
When are The Voice Kids UK finals?
The Voice Kids UK Semi-Final takes place this Saturday at 7:30pm on ITV, with the final this Sunday at 7:10pm on ITV.
What will happen in the semi-final?
Each of the mentors, will.i.am, Popstar Pixie Lott and McFly’s Danny Jones will cut down their team from four to two.
Who are the finalists?
You can read all about the 12 remaining contestants here.
What is The Voice Kids about?
You guessed it a spin-off from The Voice – same concept, but younger contestants and different judges. This year's panel is made up of will.i.am, previously seen on The Voice, Pixie Lott and McFly's Danny Jones.
What can I expect?
According to host Emma Willis, the kids are much tougher than the adults they've seen on the series.