It's not uncommon for singers on The Voice UK to get very emotional if they don't get a turn from the coaches.

Advertisement

So with The Voice Kids, you'd imagine there'd be even more tears and tantrums. However presenter Emma Willis told RadioTimes.com that actually the opposite is true, and that the pint-sized performers take not going through far better than the adults.

Hear what else she had to say about The Voice Kids and the show moving to ITV below:

The Voice Kids will air later this year, with coaching stalwart will.i.am on the show alongside McFly's Danny Jones and Pixie Lott.

Advertisement

The Voice UK final airs Saturday 1st April at 8:30pm and Sunday 2nd April at 7pm on ITV

More like this
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement