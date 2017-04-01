The Voice Kids host Emma Willis says child singers take rejection better than adults
The presenter also found filming of the ITV spin-off show "really emotional"
Published: Saturday, 1 April 2017 at 10:00 am
It's not uncommon for singers on The Voice UK to get very emotional if they don't get a turn from the coaches.
So with The Voice Kids, you'd imagine there'd be even more tears and tantrums. However presenter Emma Willis told RadioTimes.com that actually the opposite is true, and that the pint-sized performers take not going through far better than the adults.
Hear what else she had to say about The Voice Kids and the show moving to ITV below:
The Voice Kids will air later this year, with coaching stalwart will.i.am on the show alongside McFly's Danny Jones and Pixie Lott.
The Voice UK final airs Saturday 1st April at 8:30pm and Sunday 2nd April at 7pm on ITV
