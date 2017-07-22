Who are the finalists on The Voice Kids?
As the pint-sized talent show heads towards the live final, here's all the singers who have made it so far
It’s here: the finale weekend of The Voice Kids. Just 12 youngsters are left battling it out for their chance to win a £30,000 prize and family trip to Disneyland Paris.
Six kids will be eliminated in Saturday's semi-final (7.30pm, ITV), leaving the other half-dozen to compete in Sunday's grand final (7.10pm, ITV).
Jess
Age: 13
From: Essex
Audition Song: Ain’t Got Far to Go – Jess Glynne
Who turned? This performance showcased many of Jess’ different vocal skills, and earned her a turn from Danny and Pixie. She eventually chose to join Team Pixie.
Semi-final song: Tears by Clean Bandit ft Louisa Johnson
Riccardo
Age: 13
From: Rochdale
Audition Song: Hallelujah – Jennifer Hudson version
Who turned? This powerful cover of a classic song got all three judges to turn for Italian boy Riccardo, who’s Grandma flew out from Italy just for his audition.
Semi-final song: Vision Of Love by Mariah Carey
Lewis – Eliminated
Age: 12
From: Swindon
Audition song: Cry Me Out – Pixie Lott
Who turned? Pixie just had to turn when Lewis dazzled her with a fantastic version of her own song, yet Will and Danny also conspired to turn at the end of the chorus, meaning Lewis had his pick of all the judges.
Semi-final song: Who’s Loving You by The Miracles
Sophia – Eliminated
Age: 12
From: Mid-Glamorgan
Audition song: Purple Rain– Prince
Who turned? Sophia made the Prince song her own with rich vocals and a passionate performance, and both Danny and Pixie turned.
Semi-final song: Stone Cold by Demi Lovato
