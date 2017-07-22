Jess

Age: 13

From: Essex

Audition Song: Ain’t Got Far to Go – Jess Glynne

Who turned? This performance showcased many of Jess’ different vocal skills, and earned her a turn from Danny and Pixie. She eventually chose to join Team Pixie.

Semi-final song: Tears by Clean Bandit ft Louisa Johnson

Riccardo

Age: 13

From: Rochdale

Audition Song: Hallelujah – Jennifer Hudson version

Who turned? This powerful cover of a classic song got all three judges to turn for Italian boy Riccardo, who’s Grandma flew out from Italy just for his audition.

Semi-final song: Vision Of Love by Mariah Carey

Lewis – Eliminated

Age: 12

From: Swindon

Audition song: Cry Me Out – Pixie Lott

Who turned? Pixie just had to turn when Lewis dazzled her with a fantastic version of her own song, yet Will and Danny also conspired to turn at the end of the chorus, meaning Lewis had his pick of all the judges.

Semi-final song: Who’s Loving You by The Miracles

Sophia – Eliminated

Age: 12

From: Mid-Glamorgan

Audition song: Purple Rain– Prince

Who turned? Sophia made the Prince song her own with rich vocals and a passionate performance, and both Danny and Pixie turned.

Semi-final song: Stone Cold by Demi Lovato

