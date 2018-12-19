Singer/songwriter Daniel Wakeford, who is autistic, decided to propose to Lily Taylor, who has learning difficulties, after a year of dating and falling in love.

In the special we saw Daniel shop for an engagement ring with his father and organise a choir at Brighton bandstand to sing the festive classic All I Want For Christmas Is You.

After the performance, Daniel told his girlfriend: "Have I got a Christmas surprise for you. I love you, I always have and I always will. Lily, my darling one, will you marry me?"

It was a screaming “yes”, of course, and the whole scene was a perfect slice of yuletide joy.

And all some people want for Christmas is to be as happy as Daniel...

Well then, seeing as we’ve already reached peak festive cheer, we might as well just turn off the TV for the rest of Christmas...

Maybe not: after all, there's plenty more heartwarming shows to come.