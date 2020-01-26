However, viewers at home were quick to spot the blunder, taking to social media to criticise both Ross and The Masked Singer's production team, who failed to spot the error during the pre-recorded show and edit it out before broadcasting.

"Did they really just suggest Natalie Cole? As in Natalie Cole who died in 2015?," one Twitter user posted.

Responding to RadioTimes.com's request for comment, ITV issued an apology. A spokesperson said: "This was a genuine mistake by the panel. We apologise if this caused any upset to viewers."

Later in the show it was revealed that Daisy was actually US singer-songwriter Kelis.