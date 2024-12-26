But which ones will prove to be right crackers at singing and which will be the real turkeys?

To add to the special occasion, regular judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will all be back, and some famous faces are joining as their special guests following Rita Ora stepping down from the show.

While Maya Jama won't make her debut until the new series, iconic comedy duo Jennifer Saunders and Dawn French will be stepping in to the empty panel spot to help the judges guess who's behind the masks.

Here are the characters taking part in this year's special – can you guess who the celebrities behind them are?

The Masked Singer Christmas Special: Full character line-up

Star

Joel Dommett and Star on The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2024. ITV

Star by name, star by nature? This secret celebrity sure hopes so.

Let's hope their singing voice impresses the judges enough for them to sparkle and shine brightly enough on the stage this Boxing Day.

Turkey Crown

Joel Dommett and Turkey Crown on The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2024. ITV

No Christmas is complete without the turkey, though this celebrity is hoping being a Turkey Crown for the night isn't a sign of their singing ability.

Armed with a Christmas classic to get is all in the spirit, and complete with a party hat crown, here's hoping this celeb doesn't make a dog's dinner out of a Christmas dinner.

Nutcracker

Nutcracker on The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2024. ITV

This squirrelly character may not have their Sugar Plum Fairy, but this Nutcracker still has some ballet-performing back up dancers for their performance.

Sure to charm audiences with their performance, will Nutcracker be nutty or nice by the time they're revealed?

Christmas Cracker

Joel Dommett and Christmas Cracker on The Masked Singer Christmas Special 2024. ITV

Completing the line-up with a bang, it's Christmas Cracker!

This red and green character, complete with toys and games spilling out of it, are hoping to pull a fast one and be declared the winner.

Will they prove to be the one to make the show pop off like never before?

We'll find out soon enough!

The Masked Singer: Christmas Special airs at 7.30pm on Boxing Day (26th December) on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

