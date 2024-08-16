But before all the action unfolds on TV, I decided to give the game a whirl earlier this year to see just how difficult the game could be!

As we made our way onto the glamorously lit-up stage, we embarked on the Written by the Stars round, in which the first track was a song by any artist - and if you got it right, the next song would be by the artist who wrote the song.

For all my noughties and 2010s music fans, you'll be pleased with our efforts - which paid off as we were the first team to score 10 points!

Entertainment and Factual Writer Katelyn Mensah.

There was quite the exhilarating atmosphere within the studio as the scores went up and up, and thanks to my seemingly never-ending musical knowledge I made it to the Final Chart Rundown - but the cracks did begin to show.

Playing for a massive £10,000 (not literally), we had to correctly name 10 songs and artists... but there was a catch. The money would begin to count down after five seconds of music began to play, and the pressure was on.

While not playing for actual money, I cannot fathom how intense it must be as a real player!

If we were playing for a real prize, we would've taken home a whopping £3,667.

A pretty good effort... right?

You can watch the full video above!

With The Hit List going on for seven seasons, just how to Marvin and Rochelle do it?

Speaking to press including RadioTimes.com, Rochelle explained: "There's not really anyone that I would work with in a co-host capacity that I could read their mind like we can with each other.

"I know exactly what he's not gonna want to do and what he's going [to do] and vice versa. And he knows if I see a word in the prompter that I'm definitely not going to be able to pronounce, I'll quickly say, 'Can you put Marvin's name there?' I wouldn't do that to anyone else."

Having explained why they return to The Hit List each season, the pair shared some thoughts as to why audiences continue to have a thirst for the series.

Marvin and Rochelle Humes. BBC / Tuesday's Child / Graeme Hunter

"It's that real addictive viewing," Rochelle told RadioTimes.com. "You feel like you're a part of it or you feel like you could be a part of it. It's ultimately real family viewing, so you can all sit on the sofa and play along at home."

Marvin echoed that sentiment, and added: "There's not many [shows] that can span generations, and I think because we do songs from the '70s or even before, you can have your aunty or your gran watching it and everyone gets involved!"

The Hit List returns to on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 17th August at 6:20pm.

