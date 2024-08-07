Fans will be delighted to know that there isn't long to wait before The Hit List is back on screens, either, with the show making a return on Saturday 17th August at 6:20pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

"We are so excited to be back with our seventh series," Marvin and Rochelle said of returning to The Hit List.

"We have so much fun hosting the show together, and we're excited to see what this next series will bring. We're looking forward to more Saturday night fun that will have you shouting the answers at your TV!"

Marvin and Rochelle Humes. BBC / Tuesday's Child / Graeme Hunter

The new instalment will feature a fresh batch of contestants across six episodes and six celebrity specials!

Karen Smith, executive producer of The Hit List, added: "It is truly amazing to have The Hit List recommissioned for its seventh series. I hope that viewers will enjoy the great music selection that will transform their living rooms into a house party!"

Neil McCallum, commissioning editor for the BBC, commented: "It's been amazing to see the success of the Hit List over the years, and it is marvellous to have it come back for a seventh series.

"Marvin and Rochelle are amazing hosts, their energy really shines through and creates the upbeat atmosphere that viewers love to tune into on Saturday evenings."

The Hit List returns to on BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 17th August at 6:20pm.

