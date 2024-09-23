The Grand Tour: One for the Road soundtrack
The final episode of The Grand Tour is available to watch now on Prime Video.
The final outing for former Top Gear trio Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May has landed in the form of The Grand Tour: One for the Road, which is available to watch now on Amazon Prime Video.
Clarkson, Hammond and May fronted Top Gear from 2002 until 2015, before making their way to Prime Video for a brand new show titled The Grand Tour, which debuted in 2016.
It was announced in 2023 that the show would be ending as we know it, but not without a final outing in The Grand Tour: One for the Road, which sees the trio drive the breadth of Zimbabwe in cars they've always dreamed of owning, and is accompanied by a stellar soundtrack.
Wondering which songs feature in The Grand Tour: One for the Road? Read on for the full list.
The Grand Tour: One for the Road soundtrack
- The Professionals Theme – Laurie Johnson
- Mark One Ford Capri – The Deads
- Bargain – The Who
- Monte Carlo – Struggle Jennings
- Window Shopping – Bruce Foxton & Russell Hastings
- Run to Your Mama – Goat
- Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division
- Rise – Doves
- Goatfuzz – Goat
- Celluloid Skies – Vasco & Pat West
- Kingdom of Rust – Doves
- Experience – Ludovico Einaudi & Daniel Hope
- Lumi – Aukai
- Monte Carlo – Struggle Jennings
- Brothers in Arms – Dire Straits
- My Sweet Lord – George Harrison
The Grand Tour: One for the Road is available to watch now on Prime Video.
