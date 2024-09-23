It was announced in 2023 that the show would be ending as we know it, but not without a final outing in The Grand Tour: One for the Road, which sees the trio drive the breadth of Zimbabwe in cars they've always dreamed of owning, and is accompanied by a stellar soundtrack.

Wondering which songs feature in The Grand Tour: One for the Road? Read on for the full list.

The Grand Tour: One for the Road soundtrack

The Professionals Theme – Laurie Johnson

Mark One Ford Capri – The Deads

Bargain – The Who

Monte Carlo – Struggle Jennings

Window Shopping – Bruce Foxton & Russell Hastings

Run to Your Mama – Goat

Jeremy Clarkson and James May in The Grand Tour: One For The Road. Lisa Birch/Prime Video

Love Will Tear Us Apart – Joy Division

Rise – Doves

Goatfuzz – Goat

Celluloid Skies – Vasco & Pat West

Kingdom of Rust – Doves

Experience – Ludovico Einaudi & Daniel Hope

Lumi – Aukai

Monte Carlo – Struggle Jennings

Brothers in Arms – Dire Straits

My Sweet Lord – George Harrison

The Grand Tour: One for the Road is available to watch now on Prime Video. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

More like this

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.