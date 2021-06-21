Why isn’t The Chase on TV today? Absence explained and when it next airs

Fans of ITV’s The Chase may have noticed that the hit game show is absent from today’s TV schedules – in fact, it is not on nearly as much as it usually is at the moment.

Since 2009, The Chase has dominated ITV’s 5pm slot on weekdays and the show shows no signs of slowing down with a new chaser added and Mark “The Beast” Labbett is even heading stateside again for the revamped version of the American Chase.

But why are The Beast, Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace, Anne ‘The Governess’ Hegerty, Paul ‘The Sinnerman’ Sinha, Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan and Darragh ‘The Menace’ Ennis missing from our screens today? Well, the blame can be placed firmly on the football.

Here’s everything you need to know about why The Chase isn’t on TV today and when it’s returning to our screens.

Why isn’t The Chase on TV today?

ITV has pulled today’s episode of The Chase, and many others from the last week or so and into early July, from its schedule to make room for its coverage of the Euro 2020.

While The Chase usually airs at 5pm on weekdays, fans won’t be seeing Bradley Walsh on their screens today as ITV wil be showing the group stage match of North Macedonia v Netherlands.

The kick-off is at 5pm when the show would normally start, but the good news is, we do not have an entirely Chase free week on our hands.

When is The Chase next on TV?

Not to fear – The Chase will be back in its regular 5pm slot tomorrow (Tuesday, 22nd June) on ITV but it is only a repeat that will see Alan, Fred, Kathryn and Lucy go up against one of the chasers to try and scoop up the prize pot.

The Chase airs tomorrow at 5pm on ITV. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.