The pair will be inflicting their particular brand of torture on a fresh Taskmaster cast before one of them claims the coveted golden head trophy.

This year's cast includes the likes of former Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins, who follows in the footsteps of Mel Giedroyc, and comedian Julian Clary.

Also taking part this season is actress Susan Wokoma, whose impressive CV includes roles in Enola Holmes, Crazyhead, Chewing Gum and Crashing. Wokoma also starred in and co-wrote BBC comedy Cheaters.

Julian Clary, Lucy Beaumont, Sam Campbell, Sue Perkins and Susan Wokoma on Taskmaster season 16 Channel 4

The line-up is completed by Lucy Beaumont from Meet the Richardsons and Australian stand-up Sam Campbell, who made a splash at last year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival and has appeared in the likes of Stath Lets Flats and Pls Like.

Teasing some of the tasks ahead this time, Channel 4 said in a statement: "This fragrant five will wrangle giant ducks, design fresh sausages and create googly-eyed gangs as they seek to attract a word of praise from the Taskmaster."

Taskmaster returns at 9pm on 21st September on Channel 4.

