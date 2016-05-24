You can now audition for The X Factor 2016 via Facebook
Share a video via Facebook Live, and you could be singing in front of Simon Cowell in no time
The X Factor might be about to reintroduce some classic names on to the judging panel, but the ITV show is right up to date when it comes to auditions this year.
For the first time ever, X Factor hopefuls will be able to audition on Facebook.
Auditions will happen via Facebook Live, the social media site's new live vlogging tool Facebook Live, if you're not sure what it is yet, is the thing that made the mum in a Chewbacca mask go viral. We also do a few ourselves. Although we probably won't be singing for Simon Cowell any time soon...
Returning host Dermot O'Leary was on hand to help explain how the new audition process is going to work. Basically, make sure you've got good broadband.
"We are shortly going to be opening applications to audition live for The X Factor on Facebook," he said in, obviously, a Facebook Live video. "All you need to do is book an audition for this Sunday, 29th May."
The application page is available here. Show hopefuls will have to perform their chosen song just as they would do on the normal auditions.
The only difference is acts will be able to watch reactions to their performance – cheers of support, crying face emojis, the lot – as they're singing into their mobile phone. Scary, huh?