Auditions will happen via Facebook Live, the social media site's new live vlogging tool Facebook Live, if you're not sure what it is yet, is the thing that made the mum in a Chewbacca mask go viral. We also do a few ourselves. Although we probably won't be singing for Simon Cowell any time soon...

Returning host Dermot O'Leary was on hand to help explain how the new audition process is going to work. Basically, make sure you've got good broadband.

"We are shortly going to be opening applications to audition live for The X Factor on Facebook," he said in, obviously, a Facebook Live video. "All you need to do is book an audition for this Sunday, 29th May."

The application page is available here. Show hopefuls will have to perform their chosen song just as they would do on the normal auditions.

The only difference is acts will be able to watch reactions to their performance – cheers of support, crying face emojis, the lot – as they're singing into their mobile phone. Scary, huh?