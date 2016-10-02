X Factor 2016: Which boys made it through the Six Chair Challenge to Judges' Houses?
Who's joining Team Scherzy at Nicole's Judges' Houses?
Talk about a Six Chair Challenge - Nicole's boys sure did endure a whole lotta drama to make it through to Judges' Houses.
But who'll be joining Nicole at her humble abode this year?
James Hughes
17-year-old singer James secured his seat by rolling on the river with Tina Turner's Proud Mary.
Niall Sexton
Northern Irish lad Niall lit up Nicole's birthday with his rendition of Sara Bareilles' Gravity during the auditions, and then sang one of his mentor's very own tracks to make it through to Judges' Houses.
Matt Terry
Matt had to fight hard for his seat, singing tracks by Bruno Mars and Little Mix to win a place at Nicole's house. He was a very lucky boy indeed!
Freddy Parker
Freddy proved love was NOT a losing game when his take on the Amy Winehouse hit won him a place at Bootcamp, and he pulled the track out again to nab a seat in Nicole's line-up.
Nate Simpson
Music teacher and singer Nate absolutely blew the judges away with A Change Is Gonna Come during the auditions and his take on Leona Lewis's version of Snow Patrol's Run won him a precious seat.
Christian Burrows
19-year-old Christian brought everyone to tears with an original track he wrote for his brother during the auditions, and did everything he could to convince Nicole he deserved a seat at the very last minute.