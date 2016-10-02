James Hughes

17-year-old singer James secured his seat by rolling on the river with Tina Turner's Proud Mary.

Niall Sexton

Northern Irish lad Niall lit up Nicole's birthday with his rendition of Sara Bareilles' Gravity during the auditions, and then sang one of his mentor's very own tracks to make it through to Judges' Houses.

Matt Terry

Matt had to fight hard for his seat, singing tracks by Bruno Mars and Little Mix to win a place at Nicole's house. He was a very lucky boy indeed!

More like this

Freddy Parker

Freddy proved love was NOT a losing game when his take on the Amy Winehouse hit won him a place at Bootcamp, and he pulled the track out again to nab a seat in Nicole's line-up.

Nate Simpson

Music teacher and singer Nate absolutely blew the judges away with A Change Is Gonna Come during the auditions and his take on Leona Lewis's version of Snow Patrol's Run won him a precious seat.

Advertisement

Christian Burrows

19-year-old Christian brought everyone to tears with an original track he wrote for his brother during the auditions, and did everything he could to convince Nicole he deserved a seat at the very last minute.