On a special episode commemorating the BBC's centenary, Adams and her professional partner Karen Hauer performed a routine to The Ballad of Barry and Freda (Let's Do it), a legendary song by the late Victoria Wood.

Comedian and actor Jayde Adams has become the fourth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2022 , after finding herself in the dance-off against Molly Rainford .

The dance was particularly important to Adams, who is a self-proclaimed super fan of Wood's work, revealing she still gets a text from her dad every time the comic's work is repeated on television.

Though the couple received a respectable 28/40 from the judges, placing them ninth out of 12 on the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard, it wasn't enough to keep them out of the dance-off.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

After a second performance, judges sided unanimously with Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, but did say that Adams' dancing was stronger the second time around.

"It’s terrible, really," said Anton Du Beke. "The dance-off is such a difficult place to find yourself, and it’s so disappointing and I thought both couples didn’t succumb to that disappointment and performed really, really well."

When the result was finalised, Adams told presenter Tess Daly that Strictly is "the best thing I have ever done in my life", and went on to shower praise on her partner, Hauer.

"It has been an absolute pleasure working with you [Karen] and learning about so much that will go into my own stuff, in my own work," she began.

Karen Hauer and Jayde Adams on Strictly Come Dancing BBC/Ray Burmiston

"You are one of the most gifted people I have ever worked with Karen. Everyone on this show said it to me, when I had you, they said ‘you’ve got the best one, sorry everyone'.

"And I did, and you are fantastic and this has been such an honour. Not only have I got to be on Strictly Come Dancing but I got to have Karen Hauer; you are amazing, thank you for everything!

"I’ve done shows before, and nothing holds a candle to the way that this show is run," added Adams. "It is an incredible thing to be a part of as a performer, we are so looked after, and in this industry where so many people aren’t looked after, this show is incredible."

Hauer responded: "It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for us, and you are so special, so powerful, so emotional, and I’ve loved every second. Thank you, Jayde."

Rainford and Gu will live to dance another day, with next week being the Halloween special, where contestants get to incorporate all manner of spooky costumes and themes into their routines.

Strictly Come Dancing continues next Saturday. Catch up now on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.