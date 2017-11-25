So, who do you want to leave The X Factor this weekend?

There were tears and commiserations for Rai-Elle, Holly, Sean and Conor and Sam who were the four acts who came bottom of the viewer vote and were eliminated, but there was also a little hint of deja-vu last Saturday and Sunday when Rak-Su and Grace Davies both came top of the viewers' vote – exactly the same outcome as in week one.

With another two acts leaving this weekend, four of these six will make it to next week's X Factor final. But who will be axed at this crucial moment in the competition?

More like this

Advertisement

The X Factor semi-final airs Saturday and Sunday on ITV.