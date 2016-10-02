Simon Cowell and spicey guest judges Mel B and Emma Bunton were in Malibu this week to whittle down his seven Girls acts – Soheila Clifford, Olivia Garcia, Kayleigh Marie Morgan, Caitlyn Vanbeck, Emily Middlemas, Gifty Louise and Samantha Lavery – to just three. Here's who made it through, and how...

Advertisement

Gifty Louise

Gifty Louise lost her voice on last year's show, but more than made up for it with her performance at this year's auditions. And her rendition of Kungs' This Girl now sees her through to the live stages.