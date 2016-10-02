Which of Simon's X Factor Girls made it through Judges' Houses to the live stages?
Soheila Clifford, Olivia Garcia, Kayleigh Marie Morgan, Caitlyn Vanbeck, Emily Middlemas, Gifty Louise and Samantha Lavery were vying for just three places...
Simon Cowell and spicey guest judges Mel B and Emma Bunton were in Malibu this week to whittle down his seven Girls acts – Soheila Clifford, Olivia Garcia, Kayleigh Marie Morgan, Caitlyn Vanbeck, Emily Middlemas, Gifty Louise and Samantha Lavery – to just three. Here's who made it through, and how...
Gifty Louise
Gifty Louise lost her voice on last year's show, but more than made up for it with her performance at this year's auditions. And her rendition of Kungs' This Girl now sees her through to the live stages.
Emily Middlemas
Cheryl sent Emily packing at Judges' Houses in 2014 so she was determined to go one better this time around and impressed Simon and co with Elle King's Ex’s and Oh’s. Here she is wowing the judges in the auditions...
Samantha Lavery
Simon's wildcard act, as chosen for him by Louis Walsh, first caught the judges' attention with her rendition of Ellie Goulding's Explosions. She got through Judges' Houses with a performance of Ed Sheeran's Make It Rain.