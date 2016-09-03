Yes, Summer is officially coming to an end. The X Factor is back in full swing and it's time to start packing away the shorts and faux Rattan garden furniture and cuddling up with a hot water bottle and your karaoke machine.

Advertisement

This week the Saturday edition of X Factor airs at 8:15pm on ITV, with a second helping of Simon Cowell's voxfest on Sunday night at 8pm. Don't forget you can get even more goss on the boss, Nicole Scherzinger, Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne if you switch over to ITV2 immediately after the main programme for The Xtra Factor: Live with Rylan Clarke-Neal and Matt Edmondson.