Emily Middlemas returns to X Factor for another shot at live shows
The Scottish hopeful just missed out in 2014 after getting cut by then mentor Cheryl at Judges' Houses
Emily Middlemas returns to The X Factor auditions tonight after missing out on a spot in the live shows in 2014.
The Scottish singer - now 17 years old - was cut by then mentor Cheryl at Judges' Houses, who said she wasn't quite ready for the competition. Ben Haenow went on to win what was the eleventh series of the show.
Middlemas is eager to go that one step further this year though, telling the judges she's used the time away from the show to "rehearse" and "practise" her performance. The young singer credits her family for keeping her going, despite the knock-back.
In 2014 she'd earned high praise for her confident Six Chair Challenge performance, despite being the "baby of the competition" at 15.
Tonight, she puts her own spin on Stevie Wonder's Master Blaster, for which she supports with her own guitar playing.
Will this year's panel back her? Find out tonight at 8:00pm on ITV