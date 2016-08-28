Middlemas is eager to go that one step further this year though, telling the judges she's used the time away from the show to "rehearse" and "practise" her performance. The young singer credits her family for keeping her going, despite the knock-back.

In 2014 she'd earned high praise for her confident Six Chair Challenge performance, despite being the "baby of the competition" at 15.

Tonight, she puts her own spin on Stevie Wonder's Master Blaster, for which she supports with her own guitar playing.

Will this year's panel back her? Find out tonight at 8:00pm on ITV