Re-watch Samantha Lavery's explosive X Factor audition
Big ambitions and big vocals came from 16-year-old Lavery, who has proven her skills in smaller competitions, too
Samantha Lavery wowed The X Factor judges with her performance of Ellie Goulding's Explosions tonight, earning a "dope" from Nicole Scherzinger, which is a bit like the thumbs up from Simon Cowell, only more hip.
The 16-year-old revealed her granddad was a big part of her musical inspiration and he was clearly moved by her performance.
Lavery has some experience under her belt, performing in Newcastle's 2013 TeenStar competition, where familiar X Factor stars including Luke Friend and Emily Middlemass have also found success.
In 2014 she also made it to the final of the OpenMic competition, singing Hozier's Take Me To Church, and went on to win the Soundwave Music that same year.
It seems we should expect plenty more stand-out vocals from this contestant. And no doubt plenty more cameos from her loveable granddad, too.
The X Factor continues Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV