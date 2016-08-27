Lavery has some experience under her belt, performing in Newcastle's 2013 TeenStar competition, where familiar X Factor stars including Luke Friend and Emily Middlemass have also found success.

In 2014 she also made it to the final of the OpenMic competition, singing Hozier's Take Me To Church, and went on to win the Soundwave Music that same year.

It seems we should expect plenty more stand-out vocals from this contestant. And no doubt plenty more cameos from her loveable granddad, too.

The X Factor continues Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV