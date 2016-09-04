What time is The X Factor on TV this Sunday 4 September?
Everything you need to know ahead of the fourth show in the series
Another weekend, another round of Th X Factor auditions – we're well into our stride now as we hit the fourth show in the current series.
Tonight's show sees a Russian model, a Louis Tomlinson look-a-like and a living doll.
Just your usual Sunday night entertainment then.
Oh, and remember, period drama Victoria starring Jenna Coleman airs straight after. The only question is: will you stay with ITV, or head on over to BBC and Poldark?
What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?
8pm on ITV. The Xtra Factor Live airs straight after at 9pm on ITV2.
More like this
Will Russian model Irina Dedyuk heat up The X Factor auditions?
Simon certainly seems very interested in this particular act. Can't think why...
What other acts should I look out for?
Remember what we said about the 'living doll'? Here's a sneak preview...
What did I miss on The X Factor last night?
Well, in possibly the most choreographed X Factor audition yet, singers Ottavio and Bradley broke up but were then reunited by the power of Dermot to make it through as a double act. Oh, and if they look familiar to you, there's definitely a reason.
And finally...