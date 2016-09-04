Another weekend, another round of Th X Factor auditions – we're well into our stride now as we hit the fourth show in the current series.

Tonight's show sees a Russian model, a Louis Tomlinson look-a-like and a living doll.

Just your usual Sunday night entertainment then.

Oh, and remember, period drama Victoria starring Jenna Coleman airs straight after. The only question is: will you stay with ITV, or head on over to BBC and Poldark?

What time is The X Factor on TV tonight?

8pm on ITV. The Xtra Factor Live airs straight after at 9pm on ITV2.

Will Russian model Irina Dedyuk heat up The X Factor auditions?

Simon certainly seems very interested in this particular act. Can't think why...

What other acts should I look out for?

Remember what we said about the 'living doll'? Here's a sneak preview...

What did I miss on The X Factor last night?

Well, in possibly the most choreographed X Factor audition yet, singers Ottavio and Bradley broke up but were then reunited by the power of Dermot to make it through as a double act. Oh, and if they look familiar to you, there's definitely a reason.

And finally...

Welcome home Louis! Walsh makes an entrance as X Factor arrives in Dublin

