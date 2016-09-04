Will Russian model Irina Dedyuk heat up The X Factor tonight?
Find out more about the act aiming to seduce Simon Cowell and make her way through the auditions
Is it warm in The X Factor audition room? Simon Cowell is looking awfully hot under the collar during Sunday's latest round of auditions – although it might have something to do with X Factor hopeful Irina Dedyuk.
The 28-year-old singer has flown all the way from Los Angeles to perform for Simon (and the other X Factor judges of course).
Originally from Russia, the 'full-time singer and model' only has eyes for one X Factor judge during her performance of Tina Turner's Simply the Best.
“I will try my best to make Simon like my voice – and I’m very insistent,” she teases.
Her Instagram profile (with captions in English and Russian, naturally) shows that she's currently back in California – does that mean that her efforts to seduce Simon don't go to plan?
Tune in tonight to find out: The X Factor airs 8pm on ITV this Sunday 4 September.