Originally from Russia, the 'full-time singer and model' only has eyes for one X Factor judge during her performance of Tina Turner's Simply the Best.

“I will try my best to make Simon like my voice – and I’m very insistent,” she teases.

Her Instagram profile (with captions in English and Russian, naturally) shows that she's currently back in California – does that mean that her efforts to seduce Simon don't go to plan?

Tune in tonight to find out: The X Factor airs 8pm on ITV this Sunday 4 September.