Here's everything you need to know – from the songs and dances to what time Strictly's Musicals Week is airing this weekend:

This Strictly institution brings the West End stage all the way to the Strictly dance floor with costumes, props and plenty of extras. Think Dream Girls, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Lion King – with more sequins than ever.

What are the songs and dances for Strictly's Musicals Week?

Alexandra Burke & Gorka Marquez – Charleston to Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from Mary Poppins

Although she scored the maximum points in the Paso-Doblethon, Alexandra got rather lukewarm reviews from the judges for her Rumba last week.

But with all the verve, vigour and energy Alexandra always brings to her performances, we have no doubt that the Charleston is going to be the dance for her and Gorka. Combine that with a Mary Poppins theme, and what's not to love?

Mollie King & AJ Pritchard – Rumba to Hopelessly Devoted to You from Grease

Can you see what the Strictly producers are doing here?

Rumours are rife about a possible romance between Mollie King and AJ Pritchard, and despite the fact they both flat-out denied that anything is going on to us, dancing a Rumba – the most romantic and sensual of all dances – to a song all about being devoted to one another is hardly going to pour cold water on those whispers.

After having a few weeks in the dance off, Mollie's going to want to make sure she really nails the Rumba – especially because it's such a notoriously tricky dance.

Joe McFadden & Katya Jones – Samba to Money, Money from Cabaret

Joe McFadden and Katya Jones just keep getting better. They topped the leaderboard last week and have had their odds of winning the competition slashed. Heck, even former pro Joanne Clifton reckons they're going to win the whole shebang!

We're definitely predicting more 10s for Joe with this Samba.

Debbie McGee & Giovanni Pernice – American Smooth to Memory from Cats

Is there anything Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice can't do? Their Argentine Tango was outstanding – to the point where Craig Revel Horwood said he wished he could dance like her!

Surely – surely – things can't get any better for Debbie? Well we'll have to wait and see after she performs this American Smooth to the rather moving Memory. It's now been three weeks since she scored that perfect 40 – the only one of the series so far. Is now her time to do it again?

Gemma Atkinson & Aljaž Škorjanec – Quickstep to Hello Dolly from Hello Dolly!

After suffering some under marking (in our opinion!) last week, Gemma Atkinson and Aljaž Škorjanec are going to have to come back fighting with this Quickstep.

Being so into fitness, we reckon Gemma won't have a problem when it comes to stamina in this fast-paced routine, but will she be able to find the magic formula that took her near the top of the leaderboard in Blackpool?

Davood Ghadami & Nadiya Bychkova – Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera from Phantom of the Opera

A few weeks ago we wondered if Davood Ghadami had a secret dancer lurking within him... and it turns out we were right!

He's gone from strength to strength in recent weeks and his performances have just got better and better. However he's going to face the ultimate test in Musicals Week when he performs the Argentine Tango.

A notoriously tricky and intricate dance, so far Alexandra and Debbie are the only celebrities to have performed it. They both scored an impressive 38 with their utterly breathtaking and remarkable routines.

The question is, will Davood be able to do the same?

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?

Strictly Come Dancing will air at 7.05pm on Saturday 2nd December on BBC1 and will end at 8.10pm.

What time is the Strictly results show on Sunday?

The results show runs from 7.20pm–8pm on Sunday 3rd December on BBC1. Chizzy Akudolu, Rev Richard Coles, Charlotte Hawkins, Brian Conley and Simon Rimmer, Aston Merrygold, Ruth Langsford, Jonnie Peacock and Susan Calman have already been eliminated – but who will be going home this week?

The musical guests this week will be Beverley Knight, Amber Riley and Cassidy Janson.

