Stealing X Factor winner Matt Terry's thunder, she announced in a video message on Twitter during the Sunday night final: "Yes, it is true, I am now signed to Simon Cowell's label Syco... I want all my fans to let them know that I love them."

But Matt Terry will have a head start in the race for Christmas number one as he has already released his single When Christmas Comes Around, a song written by Ed Sheeran.

Honey G's single won't drop until 23rd December.

More like this

The rapper, whose real name is Anna Georgette Gilford, has also promised to release a music video.

Donning a baseball cap and oversized sunglasses for the Twitter video, Honey G told fans: "I'm just so happy, I can't explain how happy I am... I hope that everyone goes out, buys the single, supports it. We tear it up and we kill it, smash it.

"Bring on the album."

Advertisement

It's not the first time Cowell has swooped in to sign one of The X Factor's losing acts. One Direction only came third on the show in 2010 – but they were quickly signed to Syco and transformed into the biggest boy band in the world.