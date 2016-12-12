Honey G performed on the X Factor final and people were not happy
Why was an act who had been voted off back before a winner had even been chosen?
Whitney Houston, Beyonce… er, Honey G? Yes, in an unprecedented move, Saturday night’s X Factor final saw the return of one of this year’s ejected contestants as a guest performer, with Honey G taking to the stage to promote her new album.
And many viewers were pretty unimpressed…
Why was a non-finalist performing in the final, they asked?
Why did she have a single out before the actual finalists?
What does that say about Simon Cowell and the X Factor’s commitment to the eventual winner?
And is Honey G really the calibre of star an X Factor final deserves anyway?
Then again, you might say the same thing about Madness…
The X Factor final concludes tonight, Sunday 11th December, at 8pm on ITV